No love lost: Irish viewers are finding winter Love Island a turn-off

Irish viewers have started giving the cold shoulder to the new winter edition of Love Island.

Although the latest instalment of the reality show got off to a strong start - with an average of 199,000 viewers watching the launch show fronted by Laura Whitmore on January 12 - the past week has seen a huge fall-off in figures.

Figures obtained by the Herald reveal that one week later, the Sunday night show saw an average of 159,000 watching the glossy reality programme, which is made by ITV and is broadcast here on Virgin Media One.

This represents a drop of 20pc in audience figures when it comes to the numbers of people tuning-in to see gym-honed singletons coupling up.

However, Virgin Media said an additional 200,000 people are watching it on its online Player.

When last year's show debuted on June 3, an average of 244,000 people watched it, dropping down to 190,000 a week later.

However, on June 24, a massive 293,000 watched just one episode of the programme.

Set for the first time in South Africa, the inaugural winter edition of the show has seen a similar trend in the UK when it comes to viewership.

Across the water, 800,000 fewer people tuned in to watch the launch programme for the January show compared to see last summer's show.

An average of 2.5 million viewers saw the opening night show on ITV2 this month, compared with 3.3 million who watched it last year, when Caroline Flack fronted the programme.

An insider said that while the viewing figures are still considered strong for Virgin Media TV, they are not on a par when compared with the huge numbers recorded last summer.

"The new show is just not resonating with viewers," the insider said.

"It's a tried-and-tested formula that usually works very well but the line-up of contestants is just not strong enough. There is nobody really engaging on it.

"We saw a similar trend just before Maura Higgins was sent in to spice things up. So if they got that kind of character in there, it could work really well."

Virgin Media TV was contacted for comment.

