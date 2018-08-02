Those of you who grew up in the late 80s and early 90s will undoubtedly fondly remember ALF, the furry Alien Life Form who graced our screens for more than 100 episodes.

No 80s or 90s show is safe - ALF is the latest hit series set for a reboot

Variety reports that Warner Bros. Television is working on a reboot of the hit series which aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990.

The original series saw ALF crash land on earth from his home planet of Melmac and set up home with the Tanner family where he generally caused havoc.

The publication reports that the revival might see ALF emerge from Area 51 where he was held captive at the end of the original series.

Paul Fusco co-created ALF with Tom Patchett and he was also the puppeteer and voice behind the character.

Warner has yet to comment on the news which comes just weeks after rumours of a possible Frasier reboot, and the news that Nickelodeon has ordered 26 new episodes of 90s hit cartoon Rugrats.

Online Editors