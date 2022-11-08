BBC reporter Fergal Keane opened up about having ‘crippling panic attacks’ as he dealt with trauma after being a war correspondent.

On RTE Radio 1, Ryan Tubridy was joined by the BBC special correspondent, in an emotional interview as he talks about his new book The Madness: A Memoir of War, Fear and PTSD.

Keane explained that he felt as though he was meant to be a war correspondent, saying that he became addicted to the hit he got from being a journalist in a warzone.

“It was in me and I followed it but it wasn’t the only reason why I did the job, absolutely not. I was always fascinated by history, Jerome Kelly instilled in me ideas of social justice and speaking up when you saw things were wrong,” he said.

“But was there an element of addiction? Yes, and it has taken me up to very recently to come out and admit it.”

Speaking about his addiction to the job, he explained how he felt and the buzz he got from doing it.

“You feel more alive when you’re closer to death than you’ll ever, ever feel.”

“That sense of ‘am I going to make it?’ and then you do and that sense of relief when the body comes down. It’s not healthy, anyone listening now can tell that is not a healthy way to be.”

He looked back on the times from war where he used his selflessness as a way of talking people out of regrettable situations.

With Ryan calling him the ‘doom whisperer,’ Keane told a story of when he put his own life at risk.

“I could talk them down of aggravating situations, to the extreme, it’s standing at the roadblock with a 14-year-old who was stoned out of his mind, who’s got an AK-47 and who on a whim can blow you away.”

“I look back now and I think two things, I think I was out of my bloody mind to do it and that I had the skills gained as child to navigate my way out of it.”

He reminisced on the praise he received for doing it, which felt “seductive” as a young man but then explained how once you return home the post-war PTSD begins.

As Keane began to discuss in detail the trauma he has faced due to his job, saying, “it starts with nightmares, flashbacks.”

“I talk to people here, who have not just experienced war, but trauma in the home, who have experienced domestic violence, emergency workers, you know what it’s like, you know those crippling panic attacks, you know those days of despair and all I can say is you’re not alone.”

He then became emotional with Ryan Tubridy giving him a minute to gain his composure.

He continued: “There is this great phrase ‘moral injury’ and its if you spend long enough in countries where there are civil wars, famines, genocide, your view of the world becomes very warped, very dark, so it feeds into that dispear that comes with PTSD.”

Keane was a war correspondent in Southern Africa from 1990 to 1994, covering the township unrest, the first multi-racial elections following the end of apartheid, and the genocide of Rwanda.