THEY haven’t gone away, you know, those technical glitches that plagued GB News during its disaster-strewn launch five weeks ago.

The gremlins were out in force again on Monday evening for the debut of Nigel Farage’s new show, imaginatively titled Farage.

Despite the confident assurances by Brexit’s mouthiest beer-swilling bovver boy that things had “got better” and are even “looking better”, they haven’t and they’re not.

His cheap-looking desk and cheap-looking backdrop in matching colours attested to this.

GB News still makes the public-access TV show hosted by Wayne and Garth in Wayne’s World look like CNN.

Read More

First, the sound on a clip from Boris Johnson’s press conference was out of sync with the picture.

This is now such a common occurrence on GB News that Farage didn’t even bother apologising for it.

Then, no sooner had Farage said, “This is not gonna be an echo chamber” than political correspondent Tom Harwood’s voice could be heard echoing during a live feed from 10 Downing Street.

This, mind you, wasn’t the worst thing to befall Harwood — a right-wing hack who used to work for Guido Fawkes, the infamous website run by Anglo-Irish blogger and twice-convicted drink-driver Paul Staines — as he reported on an anti-vaccine protest at the PM’s pad.

These are the very people GB News was set up for.

Unfortunately for Harwood, they don’t differentiate between the sharply-dressed bloke holding a mic and talking into a camera who works for GB News and the sharply-dressed bloke holding a mic and talking into a camera who works for the BBC, ITV or Channel 4.

A woman in a black T-shirt, who looked like someone you’d expect to find rummaging through the skip in your front garden, screamed at Harwood: “Scum! Wankers! F***ing wankers! Arseholes! Scuuuum! Give the real picture, you wankers!” Farage, the smirk briefly giving way to an expression of genuine horror, gurgled: “I’m sorry, that wasn’t the plan.”

I bet it wasn’t. But it was bloody hilarious and a deeply, deeply satisfying moment.

It was also the only surprise in a tediously predicable and stupendously boring show.

Farage promised “open, free, democratic debate in a civilised manner”, then just spouted the same old stuff he’s been spouting for years.

There was a pop at Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak for doing a U-turn and self-isolating instead of getting back to work.

There was a pop at the Covid app, which they say is a scam to force teens to have the vaccine, even though they don’t really need it (tell that to the young people suffering from long Covid, Nige).

There was a pop at public sector workers — who Farage seemed to forget include the frontline medical staff saving people from Covid — and, of course, at his favourite targets: the EU and migrants.

How, he asked, could the people arriving at Dover in overcrowded dinghies be genuine migrants when they had Nike trainers, shiny tracksuits and iPhones?

“We want to make sure there is fair balance,” said Farage, before introducing guest Hugh Osmond, founder of the Punch Tavern pub chain and a significant donor to the Conservative Party.

Osmond, proving every country has its own version of Mattie McGrath, described the vaccine passport as “a Stasi-type pass”.

If you want a fair, balanced view of Covid safety restrictions in boozers, ask a multimillionaire who owns a string of them.

There was a segment where Farage shared a pint of India Pale Ale with Tory MP and chair of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady in “the GB News pub” — really just a shabby background projection.

GB News is crumbling. Its chairman and star presenter Andrew Neil has skipped off to his home in France.

Alastair Stewart is off with a broken hip. The hostile reaction to Guto Harri taking the knee seems to have sparked an exodus of disillusioned personnel, including the director of programming, who’s said to be angry at the decision to concentrate on stoking the culture war rather than reporting the news.

On top of this, some shows are failing to attract a single viewer. If Farage is to save GB News, he’ll have to take the knee — a knee in the groin from Alastair Campbell, live on air every night. I’d watch that, wouldn’t you?