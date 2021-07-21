| 22.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nigel’s farrago is as bad as the rest of GB News

Pat Stacey

Nigel Farage has a new show called 'Farage' on GB News Expand

Close

Nigel Farage has a new show called 'Farage' on GB News

Nigel Farage has a new show called 'Farage' on GB News

Nigel Farage has a new show called 'Farage' on GB News

THEY haven’t gone away, you know, those technical glitches that plagued GB News during its disaster-strewn launch five weeks ago.

The gremlins were out in force again on Monday evening for the debut of Nigel Farage’s new show, imaginatively titled Farage.

Despite the confident assurances by Brexit’s mouthiest beer-swilling bovver boy that things had “got better” and are even “looking better”, they haven’t and they’re not.

Most Watched

Privacy