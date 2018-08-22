Cecelia Ahern's upcoming novel Roar will be adapted for TV by Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea and Theresa Park.

Nicole Kidman to produce TV series adaptation of Cecelia Ahern's new novel Roar

Roar is the Dublin writer's 16th novel and charts the stories of thirty different women who each discovers her inner strength and the power to make a change in her life.

It will be published in Ireland on October 25 (November 1 in the UK) by HarperCollins UK.

Nicole Kidman most recently starred in the hugely popular Big Little Lies on the small screen, which she also executive produced. She is also producing The Expatriates and Truly Madly Guilty for TV.

Co-creators of Netflix hit Glow, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are also on board as showrunners.

Cecelia (36) has had two of her novels adapted for the big screen.

PS, I Love You, which was published in 2002, hit the big screen, with Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank starring, in 2007. In 2014 her novel Where Rainbows End was adapted into a film titled Love, Rose, starring Sam Claflin and Lily Collins.

Cecelia has also written Samantha Who? for TV as well as two German productions titled Between Heaven and Here and My Whole Half Life.

Online Editors