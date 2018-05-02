Niall Horan, Mrs Brown, Daniel & Majella, and the Pope - it's RTE's summer schedule

As the chat shows gear up for their summer breaks, RTE has announced its summer schedule and there's not a repeat to be seen.

This month kicks off with Eurovision coverage next week as Ireland's entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy, with his song, Together, competes in the first semi-final on Tuesday, with the second semi airing on Thursday and the grand final in Lisbon on Saturday May 12.

Also airing on May 12, at 6.55pm on RTE One, is Niall Horan with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, a one-off show which sees Niall and his band joined by 45 members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra as they perform a selection of songs from Niall’s debut solo No.1 album ‘Flicker’. The show was recorded last month and will also feature an interview with Niall Horan by his close friend and 2fm presenter Eoghan McDermott.

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also feature on the schedule on May 19 with Maura Derrane, Evelyn O’Rourke and Darren Kennedy providing commentary on the most highly-anticipated nuptials of the year. A perennial addition to the schedule is Mrs Brown, in some form or other, and she's back this summer with another series of All Round To Mrs Brown's, the chat show featuring celebrity guests, games and music.

Brendan O’Carroll in ‘All Round to Mrs Brown’s’. Photo: Graeme Hunter

With the referendum on the Eighth on May 25th, Claire Byrne Live and Prime Time will be hosting special live studio debates in the two weeks leading up to polling day. RTÉ News and Current Affairs will also broadcast live referendum results coverage on RTÉ One hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan and Bryan Dobson on Saturday 26 May.

Miriam's one-hour documentary The Long March, about the 1968 Civil Rights movement will also air this summer with transmission date to be confirmed. Sport will dominate the season with The Sunday Game kicking off on May 13 - Michael Lyster will be in the chair for his final season.

Also, the FIFA World Cup in Russia begins on June 14 and all 64 games will be live on RTÉ with RTÉ2 showing 56 live games and eight games on RTÉ Player.

RTÉ will also broadcast coverage of the first ever multi-sport European Championships taking place in Berlin, Glasgow and Edinburgh from August 1 to 12 and there will be live coverage of Ireland taking on France in soccer, with highlights of Ireland Vs US, as well as SSE Airtricity League Live.

Daniel and Majella pop into Nancy Lee's B&B on their latest road trip

Tommy Bowe will give some insight into what a professional sports person must face when it comes to the end of their career in The End Game. The similarly titled The Game, meanwhile, is a three part social history series on the history of hurling over '100 years of bitter rivalries, dominance, triumphs, upsets and comebacks'. Later in the summer, coverage of the Papal visit to Ireland in August will be fronted by Bryan Dobson for RTE One.

And using the two Irish papal visits as her benchmark, Mary McAleese will explore what has and has not changed in the Irish family in Mary McAleese's Modern Family (working title). Other documentaries airing over the summer include In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America, My Trans Life (RTE2 on May 17), Raised by a Village, Stressed, My Broken Brain, and Our Lives in Property: Oxmanstown Road.

The John Hume doc comes from Maurice Fitzpatrick and tells the story of the work of Nobel Prize-winner John Hume and his efforts to harness and leverage US support to help secure peace in Northern Ireland. It features interviews with President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, US Senators and Congressmen as well as British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major and former Taoisigh Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern with archival footage of Garret Fitzgerald and John Bruton. My Trans Life, which airs on RTE2 on May 17 was filmed over 2 years and will chart the transitions of five young transgender people in Ireland. Raised by a Village, meanwhile, will see two troublesome teens leaving the city adn their parents for a two-week dose of discipline in an Irish village.

In Stressed, journalist Jennifer O'Connell will examine the impact of stress on a cast of volunteers whose stress levels are assessed and monitored as they engage in a range of interventions. During the two-part series, findings from the recent How are you Ireland? survey of mood and wellbeing – developed by the Insight Centre for Data Analytics in UCD – will be revealed. In My Broken Brain, five people allow cameras into their lives as they seek to cope with their respective illnesses – the early onset of Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy and Motor Neurone Disease. Our Lives in Property: Oxmantown Road uses the experiences of those living on one Dublin street to paint a picture of the Irish property market across the past fifty years and chart its course from boom to bust and back again through the stories of those who bought here at different times.

Property and travel will be big over the summer with Hugh Wallace's brand new series The Great House Revival debuting on Sunday May 6, at 9.30pm while Daniel and Majella will hit the road again later this month. Frances Brennan's Grand Tour will also return while John Creedon will hit the road for The Road Less Travelled. Lords & Ladels is back for a third series with Derry Clarke, Catherine Fulvio and Paul Flynn. Of course, the Rose of Tralee will air in August along with Up for the Match, and Once More With Meaning will celebrate Gay Byrne's 60th anniversary in broadcasting.

Online Editors