New TV show is looking for singletons living in rural Ireland - and struggling to find love

A new TV show are looking for singletons living in rural Ireland whose work is maybe the reason they are struggling to find love.

The makers of Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland’s Got Talent, and Irelands Fittest Family are airing a new show that aims to find romance for people whose career ties them to the countryside and their dating life suffers as a result.

They are looking for contestants of all age groups and have a strong tie to rural Ireland.

“We are looking for someone living in rural Ireland and the storyline will predominantly follow them, that might be a farmer, it might be someone running a café in rural Ireland and that the love aspect of their life may be suffering because of it, so we will step in to help with that and find a solution,” Conor O’Donovan who is working on the production said.

“The main contestant will go on a couple of prospective dates, so starting off as something like speed dating and then following their reactions we can pick the one they best have a connection with.

“We will then produce a date based on that person’s lifestyle, so say if the main person is a farmer, they might bring the prospective date to work on the farm with them and just see how they live their life and see how they get on and allow the relationship to develop from there.”

If you are from the city and have always had a fascination with moving to the countryside, this opportunity could also be for you, as they are looking for the dates to consist of those who may be discovering a new way of life.

“We want it to be as realistic as possible so the relationship can actually go somewhere but also, we will be looking at people on the other side who might be from more of an urban background and have a bit of a dream of living a country life.

“For someone that is from more of an urban setting they could get a taste of what living life more rurally is like.”

If this sounds like something you would be interested in taking part in you can email countrylove@kiteentertainment.com to find out more.