Anyone addicted to the emotional rollercoaster that is Channel 4's One Born Every Minute will be delighted to learn that RTE have made a similar series focusing on Irish and Ireland-based parents and staff at The Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin.

New RTE series goes behind the scenes for agony and ecstasy at The Rotunda 24 hours a day for 21 days

It's the world's longest running maternity hospital and sees the arrival of 24 brand new babies every single day and the new series, which kicks off tonight, was filmed this year, 24 hours a day, over the course of 21 days.

The fly on the wall documentary follows parents, their families and hospital staff as they experience the moments that will change their lives and be remembered for generations to come.

There are extremely highs and devastating lows captured by the cameras which go inside the operative theatre and chart the happy tears of the arrival of a healthy newborn as well as the sadness of those times when a baby has a fatal foetal abnormality or ends up in NICU fighting for their life.

Daryl and Shauna, The Rotunda, RTE2

The first episode sees grandmother of 18, Kay, accompanying her daughter Nicola to the labour ward to welcome baby Lar, who will be named after his recently deceased grandfather.

Also featuring in tonight's episode, on RTE2 at 9.30pm is young engaged couple Shauna and Daryl, who are expecting their first child together, and Monaghan couple Aine and Arno who have just discovered that their child in the womb has a life-threatening condition.

Online Editors