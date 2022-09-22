New RTÉ eight-part current affairs show to fill gap left by Claire Byrne Live

RTÉ has launched a new current affairs show called Monday Night Live.

The eight-part series will begin on October 3 at 10.35 and it will be presented by several familiar faces including David McCullagh, Sharon Tobin, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan.

Claire Byrne Live featured in this spot for seven years, but it finished last May as the journalist said she wanted to focus on her daily radio show.

The new panel discussion show will see each hour-long programme dedicated to a major issue impacting people's lives right across the country.

Each week four panellists will join a presenter in studio, with additional live contributions from invited guests.

The first programme presented by David McCullagh will examine the cost-of-living crisis and the challenges people are facing every day as many of them struggle to survive.

Read More

McCullagh will hear from both Government and opposition politicians, and will speak to business owners, economists, industry figures, and those most affected by the crisis about how it could impact as the winter months approach.

Other topics that will be examined over the eight weeks include the housing shortage, childcare, and climate change.

Ahead of presenting the first episode of Monday Night Live, broadcaster McCullagh said: “I know so many people are feeling the impact of the spiralling cost of living every day, it's one of the first things people are talking about.

"We are going to take an in-depth look at an issue on our new programme, hear from some of those affected, and see what solutions might help them."

Paul Maguire, the interim managing editor of RTÉ TV current affairs, said the series will “delve into the issues impacting people's everyday lives this autumn and winter.”

Video of the Day

He added: “Each hour-long programme will provide the time and space to bring together those in power and those directly impacted by the issue under discussion.

"As well as examining the cause and effect, we will hear from experts and explore potential solutions.”

Watch Monday Night Live, starting Monday 3rd October at 10.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.