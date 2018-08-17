The stars of RTE's new crime drama Taken Down have insisted the big budget series, penned by Stuart Carolan, will be a different "beast" from his previous show, Love/Hate.

The stars of RTE's new crime drama Taken Down have insisted the big budget series, penned by Stuart Carolan, will be a different "beast" from his previous show, Love/Hate.

New RTE crime drama Taken Down from the team behind Love/Hate is its own 'beast' says star Lynn Rafferty

Taken Down stars Lynn Rafferty and Brian Gleeson and follows the story of a detective investigating the death of a young Nigerian immigrant found close to a Direct Provision centre.

"It's the same team that's put it together so all the ingredients are there to create another great drama, but Taken Down is its own beast," Rafferty said.

Novelist Jo Spain is also working on the series, which will also star Orla Fitzgerald and French actress Aissa Maiga.

"It's with Jo Spain, so you have the duo of a top-selling crime novelist and Stuart Carolan. The result of that has just been an incredible script and it really is incredible storytelling," added Rafferty.

She plays a detective and spoke to her garda friends to research the role.

"I know two guards that I did speak to, to get an insight into the world and what a difficult job it is. It's demanding in various ways," the actress said.

"They said if you go in and find someone in a bad situation you're trying to get them out of it, that wanting to help people is difficult and sometimes they don't want to be helped."

The show is part of RTE's autumn season which will feature several new drama and comedy shows.

The War of Independence will be documented in Resistance while Ballydung troublemakers Podge and Rodge are returning to the station with a new show along with co-host Doireann Garrihy.

The Late Late Show is back with host Ryan Tubridy celebrating his 10th year at the helm.

The Late Late will be travelling to London for a special episode that will celebrate Ireland's cultural links with Britain.

Read more: Dermot Bannon will chart the renovation of his own new family home on special episode of Room to Improve

A venue has been chosen, with Ryan revealing that there will be about 1,000 people in the audience.

"Culturally and socially we are still friends, so I think it's worth every cent," he said.

"We have a place booked, it's a theatre of sorts. It will be, logistically, a challenge.

"I've never done a show beyond RTE in the 10 years I've done the Late Late Show so it's massive."

Other shows include Marty Morrissey and Bernard O'Shea hitting the road in the provisionally titled Marty And Bernard's Road Trip.

Read more: RTE's new schedule - Podge & Rodge return, Bertie Ahern does Who Do You Think You Are, and the Late Late goes to London

Herald