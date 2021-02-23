New RTÉ crime drama Kin poised for international success as it's bought by AMC+ streaming service

A new Irish crime drama is set to be an international success after being bought by streaming service AMC+.

AMC+ have acquired the rights to broadcast RTÉ drama Kin to North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and the UK.

The entertainment company is behind acclaimed shows such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Walking Dead.

Kin is an eight-part drama series and is being made by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures in association with RTÉ.

The series follows a fictional crime family in Dublin who are entangled in a gangland war with rival mobs and is set to be released this autumn.

Kin, which is currently filming in Dublin, stars Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen (52) as the don of the family.

The series also boasts other impressive Irish stars including Gillen’s Game of Thrones co-star Ciarán Hinds (67), Outlander actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (56), Peaky Blinders alum Emmett J Scanlan (41), Dublin Murders’ Sam Keely (30), Herself star Clare Dunne (32), as well as newcomer Yasmin Seky.

English Daredevil actor, Charlie Cox (38), also stars.

RTÉ bosses are delighted that Kin will be distributed to international audiences and hope that it has the commercial success of award-winning crime drama Love/Hate, which also starred Aidan Gillen.

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “RTÉ is delighted to be working with BRON Studios to bring this quality Irish series to viewers in the autumn.

“We are also proud that this homegrown drama with a wealth of Irish talent is set for the international stage. It’s an endorsement of the quality of the series.

“It’s only fitting that the AMC+ will now carry this show to the international stage,” he continued.

Kin is set to be released this autumn and will be available to watch on RTÉ and AMC+.

Sunday World