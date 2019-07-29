RTE broadcaster Caitriona Perry has announced that she has given birth to a baby girl.

New mum Caitriona Perry has news of her own - 'It's a girl!'

The 38-year-old revealed the happy news on Instagram, which was immediately followed by hundreds of likes and dozens of messages of support.

“A new chapter begins,” she wrote.

“Thanks to all for the well wishes on the birth of my beautiful baby girl and thanks to the midwives, doctors and nurses for the excellent care.

“Thanks too to the thoughtful RTE News viewers who have been asking about me and the new arrival.”

Primetime presenter Miriam O’Callaghan was one of the many people who offered their congratulations.

“Congrats to you both – a previous little girl. Enjoy”

The RTE broadcaster took to Twitter in January to announce that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Richard.

"To all the eagle-eyed @rtenews #SixOne viewers who have been in touch...you are correct! I am expecting some ‘news’ of my own later this year,” she said at the time.

The announcement comes after a busy year for Ms Perry, when she secured the role of anchor on the Six One News alongside Keelin Shanley in January 2018, taking over from Sharon Ní Bheoláin and Bryan Dobson.

At the time of her appointment, she said: “I think it’s a brave and enlightened choice …Particularly given the debate that there has been in Ireland about gender bias and certain other shows, other stations, are very male-dominated.”

Previously, the Dubliner had been living in Washington DC, where she worked as RTE’s US correspondent.

Perry made headlines around the world after an encounter with United States President Donald Trump in June 2017 at the White House when, while he was on a call with the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, he summoned Ms Perry to compliment her on having a “nice smile”.

