Love Island’s newest entrant is the first contestant of the series with an Irish link.

Lucinda Strafford, from Brighton, turned some heads when she entered the villa last night alongside Millie Court.

Although the 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner is English, she has an Irish connection as she dated Republic of Ireland and Brighton footballer Aaron Connolly until recently.

The Galway native was in a relationship with Lucinda for two years.

Ahead of entering the villa in last night’s episode, Lucinda said: “Liberty's a similar age to me, so I think I'll probably get along with her, she seems funny.

“I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I quite like that about her.”

But what viewers really want to know is who Lucinda has her eye on in the villa.

She and Millie caused a stir when they strolled into the villa while the girls were away at a brunch, and the boys were eager to get to know the newest arrivals.

The blonde newcomers particularly impressed 26-year-old labourer Brad, who got so flustered when Lucinda walked in that he exclaimed: “Oh my days, that one in the black. Oh my god!”

“Both lasses are absolutely stunning by my days, that Lucinda is absolutely pffffft,” he said in the interview room.

Brad is currently coupled up with 29-year-old Rachel, who saved him from being dumped from the island over rugby boy Chuggs.

Brad had previously told Rachel that she was his type and that he hadn’t felt a connection with any other girl before she came into the villa.

But in tonight’s episode, it seems that Brad repeats the same line to Lucinda and viewers are annoyed that Brad fed lies to Rachel in order to save himself.

One user tweeted: “God I'm cringing so hard seeing Brad pull the same ‘for the first time I'm seeing someone that's my type in here’ line. These men are too shameless.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.



