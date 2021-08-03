New documentary is set to be released on the murder of Rachel Callaly

A new documentary is set to be released this year about the murder of Rachel Callaly, who was killed by her husband Joe O’Reilly in 2004.

Viacom Studios in the UK are making a two-part true crime documentary that will explore the murder of the mum-of-two.

Ms Callaly was murdered at her home in Naul, North Dublin in October 2004.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Rachel’s mother Rose confirmed her involvement in the new “in-depth” programme, which is set to be released on Channel 5 later this year.

“We didn’t mind doing it. But I just realised after doing it that that’ll be the end for us.

“I don’t think we’ll do another documentary after this and it’s the first time I’ve ever felt like this. But it was a bit heavy going,” she said.

This comes following the release of the documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork.

Ms Callaly’s mother told The Daily Star that she is glad the public still have an interest in the case, as it keeps her daughter’s memory alive.

“It’s unbelievable really how it’s still news. But I always said I’d do anything it took to keep Rachel’s memory alive.

“It has just captured everyone’s imagination and it has never died down.

“I don’t want anyone ever to forget what was done to Rachel in any shape or form,” she said.

According to the publication, the new documentary is expected to delve into the detail of the case.

“They seemed to go into it a lot more in depth,” said Rose.

“But it was heavy going. You know it is between your two eyes all the time but really sort of putting it out there or even talking about it, it’s horrific really.

“It is extraordinary you know I often think of her especially at a time like that when you’re doing a documentary like that and you’re looking at photos of her when she was young and you just think, she was such a live wire and such a good heart.

“Just no badness in her at all. It’s just horrific to think of how her life was taken from her.”

Mr O’Reilly is serving a life sentence for Rachel’s killing.