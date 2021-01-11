New Derry Girls storyline 'so brilliant' says star Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan (centre) says the new Derry Girls series is "brilliant"

DERRY Girls star Nicola Coughlan has teased that the storylines for the next series are "so brilliant" - after being given a sneak preview by writer Lisa McGee.

The Galway-born actress - Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 sitcom - said she can't wait to get filming once the Covid-19 lockdown is over.

"We're still waiting, because it's integral to the show that we film in Derry," said Nicola. "And we can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough. But I spoke to Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines.

"They're so brilliant, which doesn't surprise me - she's just incredible - but it made me want to do it right now.

"But we also want to do the best version of the show we can.

"By hell or high water, we all want to make it work - if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there."

Nicola, who turned 34 yesterday, said she sees the show as educating viewers about the peace process here – especially those watching across the water. She explained: "I remember really distinctly the Good Friday Agreement being signed and thinking, is it over?

"The constant reports of shootings, bombings - is that going to be finished?

"It's been funny with Derry Girls and people saying they didn't know all that happened.

"That's a huge gap in people's knowledge - Ireland is Britain's next-door neighbour.

"We're its closest trading partner. We're so inextricably linked. Next door neighbours should know what's going on."

In the meantime, Nicola is currently winning praise for her role as Penelope Featherington in raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

She said: "It's her first year out in the London season and she feels too young to be part of it all.

"They have to go to these balls - it's the marriage market, so essentially they're like cattle looking for husbands.

"Penelope doesn't know what to do with herself, she's awkward and shy.

"Nowadays we have Tinder and all these dating apps that are essentially the same thing, just packaged in a different way, so it's actually very relatable.

"It's a very fresh take on a well-worn genre. It's based on romance novels, which haven't been done on a grand scale like this before.

"I did one audition and got offered a role, which is completely unheard of. I had imposter syndrome times 100."

Online Editors