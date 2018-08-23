Among the highlights of Virgin Media Television's new season schedule is a new 8pm nightly news bulletin and a powerful new drama series, Blood, starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar.

Among the highlights of Virgin Media Television's new season schedule is a new 8pm nightly news bulletin and a powerful new drama series, Blood, starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar.

New 8pm News, drama Blood, new Pat Kenny show, new look for Ireland AM and Lucy living with Ivan Yates - it's Virgin Media Television's new season schedule

They're among 50 new and returning Irish series and programmes destined for the three free to air channels, Virgin Media One (formerly TV3), Virgin Media Two (the new name for 3e) and Virgin Media Three (formerly be3).

Claire Brock will present the new 8pm bulletin as part of Virgin Media News and BAFTA nominated Dunbar will play the lead role in Blood, a six part psychological drama about a young woman who returns to her rural Irish home following her mother's seemingly accidental death.

Also, a two-part TV studio drama, The Bailout, adapted by Colin Murphy from his play, will chart Ireland's post 2008 economic 'doom loop' eventually leading to the Troika bailout.

Claire Brock at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

Old favourites Ireland AM (with a new look), Elaine, The Six O'Clock Show, and The Tonight Show will continue to air weekdays while Red Rock fans will finally be treated to ten new episodes. The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates will return for a second series.

Pat Kenny will return with a new show, Pat Kenny's Big Debate, tackling issues such as housing, the welfare state, Brexit, and the Presidential election.

Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

Economist David McWilliams will be going Back to the Future, as he delves into Ireland’s economic growth and the rising cost of property to find out if we are repeating the mistakes of the past.

The True Lives documentary strand will return. This season it will feature a number of new documentaries such as Ireland’s Jihadis, as Paul Williams examines Islamic extremism in Ireland.

Weekend Am Presenters Simon Delaney and Laura Woods at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

Also, Ireland’s Paedophile Hunters follows a group of Irish women as they hunt down and pursue Irish pedophiles attempting to groom children online, while the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott is explored 20 years on from her vanishing in Getting Away with Murder.

Ireland Youngest Grandparents is a tell-all documentary following young grandparents across Ireland to discover what it is like to become a grandparent in your 30s and ‘Donncha O’Callaghan’s Afterlife’ follows one of the greats of Irish rugby as he transitions from sport star to everyday life.

Sports Presenter Sinead Kissane at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

New documentary series focusing on various aspects of Irish life include Inside James’s which takes us into the inner workings of one of the busiest hospitals in the country. The Town is a series filmed across one year in Portlaoise following families facing issues at the heart of Irish society.

Revolting Ireland, meanwhile, is a four-part series fronted by Simon Delaney, which looks at the history of modern protest in Ireland. Doctor in the House, returns for a new series and Hutch v Kinahan: Ireland’s Deadliest Feud is an investigation into the on-going bloody war between the Hutch and Kinahan factions in Dublin’s North Inner City and beyond.

Presenter Sarah McInerney at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

Entertainment-wise, Lucy Kennedy will return with Living with Lucy. This time she'll be shacking up with Ivan Yates, Gemma Collins, Nathan Carter, Christy Dignam and Nadine Coyle. Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland's Got Talent, and The Restaurant will also return.

Sport-wise, Niall Quinn will be joining Graeme Souness, Kevin Kilbane, Keith Andrews and Brian Kerr providing analysis on free-to-air UEFA Champions League on Tuesday nights, followed by Wednesday night highlights.

Xpose Presenters Cassie Stokes, Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster at the Virgin Media Television New Season Press briefing in the Aviva Stadium as the group unveiled its new programming for 2018. Pictures Brian McEvoy

In rugby, Joe Molloy Shane Horgan and Ronan O' Gara will be providing analysis for the Heineken Champsions Cup on Virgin Media One. There will also be exclusive coverage of the 6 Nations and coverage of racing from Cheltenham to Aintree to Royal Ascot.

Read more: TV3 to rebrand as Virgin Media Television with new sports channel and 8pm nightly news

Virgin Media One will be celebrating twenty years of TV3/Virgin Media One with three programmes; Channel Hop: The Story of TV3, Gogglebox Does TV3, and Don't Look Back In Anger, "a new archive series which will chronicle the news and highlights of the last 20 years", which sounds a little like RTE's Reeling in the Years.

International shows returning this season include soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street, The X Factor, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Graham Norton Show, Cold Feet, Vera, Big Brother Dancing on Ice.

New shows include period drama Vanity Fair and factual series Ross Kemp: Fingers on the Trigger, and a six part series, Cleaning Up, starring Sheridan Smith.

Xpose, meanwhile, will broadcast on Virgin Media Two (formerly 3e) with Karen Koster, Glenda Gilson and Cassie Stokes hosting and reporting while The Royal Variety Performance, The National Television Awards, and The Brit Awards 2019 will all be broadcast on Virgin Media Television.

Virgin Media Three will also broadcast the world TV premiere of outstanding Irish film A Date for Mad Mary on August 30th.

Read more: RTE's new schedule - Podge & Rodge return, Bertie Ahern does Who Do You Think You Are, and the Late Late goes to London

Online Editors