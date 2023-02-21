| 8.3°C Dublin

Netflix’s You: season four of the soapy serial killer drama is terrible – so why are so many people still watching it?

You is into it’s fourth season, and despite the plot becoming increasingly ludicrous, its popularity remains

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. Photo: Netflix Expand
Joe Goldberg (Badgley) is a serial-killer-turned-detective in You's fourth season. Photo courtesy of Netflix. Expand
Victoria Pendretti as Love Quinn. Photo: Netflix. Expand
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie in season 4 of You. Photo: Netflix. Expand
Penn Badgley as Jonathan Moore in You. Photo: Netflix. Expand

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. Photo: Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Badgley) is a serial-killer-turned-detective in You's fourth season. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Victoria Pendretti as Love Quinn. Photo: Netflix.

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie in season 4 of You. Photo: Netflix.

Penn Badgley as Jonathan Moore in You. Photo: Netflix.

Meg Walters

If you've visited Netflix's homescreen in the past week, you were probably greeted by Penn Badgley, complete with new professorial beard and tweed suit, smouldering intensely into the camera as a sea of London buses whizz past behind him. Yes, Joe the sexy, bookish serial killer is back with for the fourth season of You.

The show is just as popular as ever – it premiered at number one on Netflix, with over 90 million hours viewed in its first week alone, while #YouNetflix racked up over a billion views on TikTok.

