Netflix’s current subscriber woes are entirely its own fault

Pat Stacey

The streamer has lost its way with its narrow creative vision and production of game shows, dating shows and reality shows

The success of Squid Game means we can probably expect a glut of Korean dramas from Netflix over the next few years Expand

The success of Squid Game means we can probably expect a glut of Korean dramas from Netflix over the next few years

To the amazement of precisely no one, Stranger Things is now the most popular English-language Netflix series in the streaming platform’s history.

This is not box-fresh news. The record was set last month when Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 chalked up an incredible 286.79 million hours watched over the course of its first weekend.

