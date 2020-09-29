Netflix releases first look pictures of series four of The Crown

Netflix has released the first look images of the widely anticipated fourth series of The Crown, which debuts Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Fans of the hit-series, inspired by the award-winning play The Audience, will follow the re-telling of one of the most paramount times in British history.

As the 1970’s draw to a close at the beginning of season four, viewers will not only watch Princess Diana enter the Royal family but will follow the tensions that arise between Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The series will unfold how these tensions grew stronger as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands war while the nation also begins to feel the impact of her divisive policies.

Viewers will get to see the relationship between Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O Connor) develop

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Viewers will get to see the relationship between Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O Connor) develop

On the romance side, viewers can expect to see the realities of Prince Charles’ relationship with a young Lady Diana Spencer develop. Although it is the fairy-tale that the British people needed at the time, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Prince Philip (TOBIAS MENZIES) and Queen Elizabeth II (OLIVIA COLMAN)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prince Philip (TOBIAS MENZIES) and Queen Elizabeth II (OLIVIA COLMAN)

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self.

The series focuses on the personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century. The series isn’t simply about the monarchy but is about an empire in decline, a world in disarray, and the dawn of a new era.

The fourth series of The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

The new series of The Crown will be available on Netflix from November 15th.

