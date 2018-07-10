We are the bearer of good news - Netflix has added a new feature which will make one aspect of downloading content smoother.

Netflix has tackled the most annoying thing about downloading content to watch on the go

The streaming service launched the Download feature in 2016, making it possible for customers to watch shows and movies on the go.

Now they've just launched Smart Downloads which means that when you finish watching a downloaded episode, Smart Downloads will delete it and then automatically download the next episode.

The feature is only available on Android phones and tablets to start with, and you can choose whether or not to use it.

If you do use it it's activated when you connect to wifi and are finished with an episode. It doesn't use any more storage than the last episode you watched and saves you having to delete old episodes before you can download more.

Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation said, ‘We know how annoying it can be to go through all your apps and delete files you no longer need; we also understand that when it comes to Netflix, the faster you can get to the next episode you want to watch, the better."

Netflix has also launched Mobile Previews (available now on iOS and coming soon to Android) which will allow you to watch a 30 second trailer for content in a vertical format on your phone.

The previews are shown like a slideshow so you can tap play or add it to your list of must-sees or swipe to the next preview.

Online Editors