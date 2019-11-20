Netflix announces Vikings spin-off will film at Wicklow's Ashford Studios

A spin-off of the television drama series Vikings is to be filmed in County Wicklow.

Streaming service Netflix announced the new series ‘Valhalla’ will be shot at Ashford Studios, but a publicist for the service could not say when filming will begin nor who will be among the cast.

However, the series producer confirmed the series will employ hundreds of Irish crew members.

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history,” said executive producer Michael Hirst.

“And, on a personal note, I am so happy that we are returning to Ireland and Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, which has been our home for the last eight years. Our Irish crew, in my opinion, is the best and most professional crew in the world.”

The series is set a century after the original Viking series featuring legendary Vikings Leif Erikson and William the Conqueror as they “blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe.”

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power,” Netflix executive Channing Dungey said in a press release.

The original series was commissioned by the History Channel and shot at Ashford studios between 2012 and 2018.

