Netflix announces launch of Making a Murderer Part 2 in which Steven Avery's lawyer uncovers 'unexpected evidence'

A launch date for the highly-anticipated second series of Making a Murder has just been announced by Netflix.

Making a Murderer Part 2 will land on the streaming service globally on October 19 and will pick up where the first part of phenomenally successful true-crime series left off.

The series charted the journey of Steven Avery from being exonerated of one murder by DNA evidence, to being convicted of another, the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. His nephew Brendan Dassey was also convicted of murder.

The second part will see Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest to speak to Steven Avery and his co-defendant Brendan Dassey, their families, and their legal teams.

Teresa Halbach was murdered in 2005, with Brendan Dassey sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill her. (Tom Pearce via AP)

There are ten new episodes which will give an in-depth insight into the postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll on all those involved.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said executive producers, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit."

Part 2 introduces viewers to Avery's postconviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner, as she tirelessly works the case and uncovers unexpected evidence about what may have happened to Teresa Halbach and about how and why the jury convicted Steven of her murder.

Zellner specialises in righting wrongful convictions and has been more successful in that regard than any other private attorney in the US.

Ricciardi and Demos also follow Dassey’s postconviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin with Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, as they fight in federal court to prove their client’s confession was involuntary, a fight that could take Brendan’s case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

