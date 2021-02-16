Bridgerton has been a big hit for Netflix (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Sex Education star Simone Ashley has been cast as the female lead in the second series of Bridgerton, Netflix said.

The British actress will appear as Kate in the next instalment of the wildly popular period drama.

The character is described as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included”.

Read More

Season two will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.

Filming will begin in the UK during the spring.

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix late last year and proved a global hit.

The first series stars Rege-Jean Page as the the mysterious and rebellious Duke of Hastings opposite Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and has been described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey.

Netflix previously said the show had become its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

PA Media