Netflix adds documentary charting story of real life 'Dirty John' after true crime series success

Netflix's true crime series Dirty John must have pulled impressive viewing figures as the streaming service has just added a documentary charting the exploits of the real life Dirty John.

Dirty John, The Dirty Truth delves into the relationship between conman and sociopath John Meehan and wealthy interior designer and single mother Debra Newell.

Eric Bana and Connie Britton in Dirty John

Posing as a doctor, he wangled his way into her life and that of her two daughters, and a long campaign of psychological abuse, and ultimately violence ensued.

Those who have watched the drama series, with Eric Bana playing Meehan and Connie Britton playing Newell, have many questions about how Newell, as portrayed in the drama, could have been so naive in the face of mounting evidence pointing to Meehan’s true nature.

The documentary goes some way to explaining that with interviews with several other women who were targeted by Meehan. His two daughters also offer some insight into his past.

The drama series was based on the Los Angeles Times series and resulting podcast about Meehan's campaign of abuse.

Meanwhile, Bravo has reportedly commissioned two more series of Dirty John although they will tell completely different true crime stories.

Deadline reports that the same cast from the first series will be used but in different roles, much like American Horror Story does.

Dirty John, The Dirty Truth is available to stream now on Netflix.

