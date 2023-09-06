National Television Awards round-up: This Morning misses out, but Ant and Dec win again
TV presenter Holly Willoughby congratulated “gorgeous man” Jay Blades and The Repair Shop team after This Morning was dethroned at the National Television Awards by the BBC show in the wake of the Phillip Schofield affair furore. The ITV programme lost out on the daytime prize at the star-studded awards ceremony in London on Tuesday evening, where Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire was honoured with a special recognition gong.