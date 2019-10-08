The new series of Love Island Australia has kicked off Down Under and an Irishman is causing a stir with fellow islanders and viewers.

The new series of Love Island Australia has kicked off Down Under and an Irishman is causing a stir with fellow islanders and viewers.

'My values are a lot more old school' - Irish contestant Eoghan Murphy causes a stir on Love Island Australia

Eoghan Murphy (not the Minister for Housing, but a 24-year-old estate agent from Laois) was one of the first bombshells to arrive in the Fijian villa.

Just two days in he has already kissed two fellow contestants - Vanessa Sierra and Cartier Surjan - and stripped down to his undies for a dare.

🔥EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK🔥: "You put a man in a house full of boys." ... And what a man! 😍The Irish Stallion Eoghan makes his move tonight, 8.45pm on @Channel9 #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/1zInuSXTEp — #LoveIslandAU (@LoveIslandAU) October 8, 2019

"If I like someone, I'm going for it 100%. I'm not here to make friends. I have enough friends, I want a girl," he said before entering the villa.

"My values are a lot more old school than what's floating around today," he added.

"I treat women the right way. I was raised by a single mum. I was in a relationship from when I was 14 up until last year. A lot of girls do look at me and think I'm a player but I'm truthful, I'm honest, and I'm loyal."

If there's one thing Eoghan says he isn't... it's a player! #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/uMoZT2Gvm7 — 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) October 7, 2019

Speaking to news.com.au he also revealed that he had only achieved his impressive physique in the past year after a soccer injury forced him to choose between the sport and the gym.

“My body changed quite a bit after I started going to the gym, so it wasn’t really ideal for soccer," he said.

"In the end I had to choose whether to prioritise going to the gym or getting my body in shape for soccer. In the end I went with the gym, because well, I want to look good … and here I am."

“If I hadn’t have done that I probably wouldn’t be here,” he added.

He also revealed that he applied for the show while hungover after a stag trip to Vegas.

Introducing our newest couple Eoghssie... Jeghan... Ahh we give up 💑 #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/VMz4fnLioC — #LoveIslandAU (@LoveIslandAU) October 8, 2019

The second episode of the show - narrated by fellow Irishman Eoghan McDermott - has seen Eoghan, who moved to Australia in 2006, couple up with blonde Jessie.

As well as causing a stir with his fellow islanders, Eoghan has proven a hit with viewers of the Nine show.

Everyone when Eoghan took his clothes off #LoveIslandAU 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/htTkJmksNu — Timothy Zahra (@timothyzahra_) October 7, 2019

Now Eoghan just looks like a manly man. His eyes 😍 Oh my god, where do I find one? 😂 And he mentions watching Disney movies - stop! #LoveIslandAU — Ali 🎃 (@mcali187) October 7, 2019

Eoghan looks like a Game Of Thrones character (kind of like ned stark) and let’s not forget those white walker blue eyes that hypnotized me #LoveIslandAU @LoveIslandAU — Mariana (@MarianaRincon28) October 7, 2019

Well helllo Eoghan #LoveIslandAU and now I’ll be watching every episode lol https://t.co/AvgfdU6uh1 pic.twitter.com/3UQUipLCXT — Kee (@KeeniMaree) October 7, 2019

Online Editors