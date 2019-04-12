My Lovely Horse: Tiger Roll among tonight’s Late Late Show line-up

Louise Magee and Karen Morgan will bring the racehorse to meet Ryan to celebrate the historic Grand National win.

It's a full Irish line-up tonight as legendary Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan will also be in studio to discuss his three decade long career, his new film Greta, and what the legacy of Michael Collins tells us about Brexit.

The Saturdays singer Una Healy will chat moving on from the band to find her country roots and she will perform her new single Strangers which was inspired by the break-up of her marriage to rugby star Ben Foden.

Also, John Kavanagh, the coach who helped to make Conor McGregor a star, will be in studio to talk about his battle to get MMA recognised in Ireland and the impact of the sport on the lives of those who practice as well as his take on where McGregor goes next.

The issues of sex, porn and consent will be tackled buy former Ireland intenational soccer player turned pundit and psychotherapist Richie Sadler who believes we are failing a generation of young people by not talking openly and honestly about sex.

Members of the Army Ranger Wing, the most elite force in the Irish Decence Forces will be in studio to talk about their work which sees them carrying out secret missions here and abroad. They're promoting a new programme, Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week which will give 24 civiliians a taste of the gruelling selection course that prospective Rangers must endure.

Back in 1985 the phenomenon of the moving statues swept Ireland with reports from more than 30 places around the country attracting huge crowds who wanted to see the phenomenon for themselves.

Ryan will be joined by two of the people who were there to witness the story as it unfolded, Ballinspittle’s Patricia Bowen and Monasterevin’s John Miller. An RTE documentary exploring the subject airs on RTE One on Monday night.

Music will come courtesy of Dervish.

The Late Late Show airs on RTE One at 9.35pm. At 11.05am The Graham Norton Show kicks off on Channel 4 with guests including Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd as well as Julianne Moore and Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke.

