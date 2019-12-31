Mrs Brown's Boys tops Ireland's Christmas Day viewing figures again

The Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special was the most-watched festive TV offering on Christmas Day, the latest audience figures from RTE reveal.

For the ninth consecutive year, the antics of the Finglas matriarch topped the Christmas Day ratings.

An average of 574,000 viewers, or 41pc of the Irish television audience, tuned in to watch the spoof of the Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life starring the late Hollywood screen legend Jimmy Stewart.

However, instead of taking place in the fictional upstate New York town of Bedford Falls, an angel visited comedian Brendan O'Carroll's creation in Finglas at Christmas to show the foul-mouthed mammy what life would have been like without her.

Mrs Brown's Boys - A Wonderful Mammy also saw a slight increase in younger viewers (aged 15 to 34) tuning in to the popular Christmas comedy this year over last.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Eve edition of the Six One news programme - featuring a special news segment tracking Santa's journey from the North Pole - was the second most-watched show among Irish audiences on the day, with 437,000 viewers, or 42pc of viewers tuning in.

In third place was the Fair City Christmas special, watched by 332,700 viewers, or 21pc of the Irish audience on Christmas Day.

A tribute to the late Irish comedian Brendan Grace on The Late Late Show on December 20 also drew in a massive audience, with an average of 495,000 viewers, or close to half the Irish television audience tuning in.

