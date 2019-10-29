RTÉ stalwart Mary Kennedy has revealed she is "looking forward to the next chapter" after finishing her time presenting 'Nationwide'.

Moving on: Mary Kennedy ready to take on new opportunities as she leaves RTÉ

Her 65th birthday last month heralded the end of her time working for RTÉ, where she has been for the past 40 years.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, she said she relished her time working on its flagship evening programme. She also cited co-presenting afternoon show 'Open House' with Marty Whelan - which ran from 1999 to 2004 - as a career highlight.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will step into her shoes on 'Nationwide' in the new year.

Not one to let the grass grow under her feet, Mary has upped sticks and travelled down under to spend some quality time with her son.

"I'm actually in Melbourne at the moment. I came here to surprise my son Eoin for his 30th birthday and have spent a most enjoyable time with him and his girlfriend Nicola. She did a wonderful job of organising a magical time for us. It's my first trip to Australia and it's been a joy," she said.

Looking back over her time with the broadcaster, she said she has been "very lucky" with her time working for RTÉ.

"Among the highlights were 'Open House' with Marty Whelan. I loved the commentaries I do with John Bowman on state occasions and the Christmas carols programme which this year will be broadcast from Kilkenny Castle.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time with 'Nationwide'. I can think of nothing nicer than to earn one's living meeting people from all walks of life and spotlighting the positive, supportive and loving ways in which they run their communities, their enterprises, their leisure activities.

"'Nationwide' is about people - the people we feature, the hard-working and very creative team behind the programme and the presenters. I've had the honour of co-presenting with Anne Cassin for the past seven years and with Michael Ryan, who created the programme, before that."

She wished Bláthnaid "the very best as she embarks on this wonderful adventure".

Mary plans to embrace new opportunities as they arise.

