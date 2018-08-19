Dermot Bannon has described the process of moving homes as "horrific".

'Moving house is horrific... We had to move out of our own house last weekend into a rental and it was very emotional' - Dermot Bannon

The Room To Improve architect recently sold his Drumcondra home, and his wife Louise and their three children are currently renting while they put the finishing touches to their new place.

"It's pretty horrific. It's very stressful. It's very emotional, actually," he said.

"We had to move out of our own house last weekend into a rental and it was very emotional."

The couple said goodbye to many items they had had for years, including some of the things their children used as babies.

"It was physically tough, moving all your possessions and throwing out half your stuff because you don't need buggies and car seats and all of that any more," said Dermot.

"All of those have memories. Nobody tells you that."

It will be several months before the Dubliner and his family are ready to move into their new home.

"We had to sell our own house to be able to afford to buy the next one and now we have to do that up so that's going to be six months," he said.

"There's also money pressure because every time something gets delayed it's another month's rent."

Dermot will be back on TV later this year with Dermot Bannon's Homes, when he will visit some of the world's most luxurious houses, some costing more than €10m.

"The whole thing is abroad. We did two shows last year in LA and New York so we're doing one in London, two in Australia and the last one in Scandinavia," he said.

"We're going to film it in December when it's snowing.

"It's the kind of thing you'd sit down and watch on a Sunday night, how the other half live. It's fantasy."

Online Editors