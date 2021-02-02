Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway to star in Amazon series Solos (Yui Mok/PA)

Morgan Freeman, Dame Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway are to star in a new Amazon series titled Solos.

The seven-part series will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives during different time periods and explore “the deeper meaning of human connection”, according to Amazon.

It will show how even during “seemingly isolated moments … we are all connected through the human experience”, a statement from the streaming platform said.

The series, which was created by Hunters’s David Weil, also stars Orange Is The New Black’s Uzo Aduba, Miss Juneteenth actress Nicole Beharie, The Hurt Locker’s Anthony Mackie, Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens and Crazy Rich Asians’s Constance Wu.

Weil said: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire.

“I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all.”

Solos will launch later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

PA Media