More than 600,000 people watched Mrs Brown's Boys on Christmas Day as RTE reveals ratings winners

MRS Brown's Boys and the Young Offenders proved to be ratings winners for RTÉ over Christmas, the national broadcaster has revealed.

An average of 612,000 viewers tuned in to watch Mrs Brown's Boys - Exotic Mammy.

Brendan O'Carroll's cult comedy drew a 41 per cent share of the audience and more than a third of the younger audiecnce (aged 15-34).

The Young Offenders' Christmas special - with guest star Robert Sheehan - also proved to be a cracker, drawing an average 480,000 viewers and 39pc share.

RTÉ said they are pleased that the number of young people watching on Christmas Day was up this year.

RTÉ One, RTÉ2, RTÉjr and RTÉ News Now claimed a 39pc share of that age bracket.

Soap lovers were also gripped by Fair City's hour-long special.

349,000 watched the drama in Carrickstown on Christmas Day and 391,000 on St Stephen's Day.

When it came to films over the festive period (December 21-26), Home Alone proved to be the most popular movie with nostalgic viewers - over a third of the young audience watched the comedy on Christmas Day.

Also airing on Christmas Day, the Jungle Book was the second most popular film of the festive period.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Magnificent Seven were both broadcast on RTE yesterday and were both popular with those at home.

The Late late Show's episode last Friday and two episodes of the news were both among the top-five most watched over Christmas.

Online Editors