Missy on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Missy Keating has been forced to pull out of this weekend's Dancing With The Stars.

The 20-year-old model, who was due to dedicate her dance this weekend to her late grandmother, Marie Keating, is unable to perform as she has Covid-19.

Taking to social media, she told her fans the news.

“Absolutely devastated to announced that due to Covid I won't be performing on Dancing With The Stars this Sunday.”

“Dedicated dance night was something I really wanted to be part of.”

“My dance was going to be in honour of my beautiful grandmother, Marie Keating, who I never got to meet.”

“Those who know her cancer story know she was taken from our family at an extremely young age and this was my moment to be with her and dance for her.”

“So I’m heartbroken with the circumstances,” she shared.

“Please god I will be back on that dance floor next week, I turn 21 next Friday so Ervinas and I have a super fun performance planned to celebrate it.”

Video of the Day

Read More

Missy, real name Marie, was named after her grandmother who died on February 2nd 1998, three years before she was born.

Her father Ronan recently shared a tribute to his late mother on Instagram to mark her 24th anniversary.

“24 years ago today I lost my mum. My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum," his tribute began.

"Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer.”

Ronan and his family went on to establish the Marie Keating Foundation, a foundation focused on raising cancer awareness, and offering support to those affected.

"She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum,” he continued.

Sharing his one regret about her death, the father of five said he wishes Marie got to meet his children.

“She never got to meet her grandchildren, she's got so many incredible grandchildren," he continued.

"It's heart breaking that she never got to meet them. I wonder about the conversation I'd have with my mum today, about my children, about my life.”