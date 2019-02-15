Missy Keating will face The Voice UK coaches this weekend as part of duo GGMK with best friend Georgia Gaffney.

Missy Keating and Georgia Gaffney hope to impress The Voice UK coaches with their take on CeeLoo Green hit

Missy (17), who is the daughter of Yvonne Connolly and Ronan Keating, is hoping to impress with the duo's rendition of CeeLo Green's hit 'Forget You'.

Missy and Georgia (also 17) will perform for Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Ollie Murs, and Will.i.am in the hope that at least one of stars will press their buzzer and turn their chair to recruit them for their team.

It's a brutal process and the young women are up against some tough competition on Saturday night's show.

They will be the youngest hopefuls on the seventh episode of the hit ITV series, followed by Londoner Shivon Kane (19) who will sing 'Fine Line' by Mabel & Not3s and Lauren Hope (20), from Blackpool, who will tackle Robert Palmer's 'Addicted to Love'.

Missy and Georgia have been performing as GGMK for more than a year and have produced original material including their first song, 'Your Sound'.

Georgia and Missy perform as GGMK on The Voice UK episode 7, Saturday February 16

Speaking to the Herald recently, Missy's mum Yvonne, who accompanied her daughter to the audition in London, said it was a "great experience".

However, she said she believed that Missy, who has had roles in films 'Dark Touch' and 'The Sea', will "ultimately go back to acting".

Missy Keating, right, with best friend Georgina Gaffney, left, who make up GGMK

She added, "I think singing is something she enjoys, so did I encourage her? Yeah. I was like 'follow your dreams' but I have a funny feeling when she does her Leaving Cert, she will go back to acting."

The Voice UK airs on Virgin Media One at 8pm on Saturday, February 16.

