Mindhunter's Holt McCallany says hit Netflix series could run for five seasons

The second season of Mindhunter has just landed on Netflix, but such is the voracious appetite of fans that they have already devoured it and are looking for details on the next instalment.

Netflix has yet to reveal whether or not a third season is in the offing and given the two year gap between season one and two we may be waiting a while on that front.

However, star of the show Holt McCallany has revealed that writer/director David Fincher has five seasons in mind.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "He [Fincher] said 'Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I f*** it up, it's gonna go five seasons, and I don't intend to f*** it up'.

"So I'd like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story."

McCallany stars as FBI agent Bill Tench opposite Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv as Agent Holden and Wendy Carr in the series which is based on the book by pioneering FBI serial killer profiler John E Douglas.

It draws from the fascinating and disturbing real interviews he conducted with some of the most notorious serial killers in history, which led to the development of the Behavioural Sciences Unit at the FBI.

The first season launched to critical acclaim and the second has received equally raucous praise.

While the first season focused on the development of profiling within the FBI, the second sees serial killers become part of the public consciousness with the Atlanta Child Murders, Son of Sam and Charles Manson.

“In the 70s, post-Manson, post-Son of Sam, post-Zodiac, there really was, I don’t think you can say it was an epidemic, but there was definitely the feeling that the notion of this has gotten away from us,” producer/director David Fincher told KCRW’s The Treatment podcast.

“There was this transition. I remember it happening with Son of Sam. When I left the Bay Area in the mid 1970s and our parents moved to Oregon, you go 300 miles north and nobody talked about Zodiac.

"It had been this festering thing that had never been brought to any kind of closure but no one cared about it [outside of the Bay Area]. Then Son of Sam came, and it was Newsweek and Time, the cover.”

Online Editors