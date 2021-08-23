Millie and Liam have been declared the winners of Love Island 2021.

In tonight’s episode, the finalists read declarations of love to each other during their final night in the villa.

Four couples are competing to take home the £50,000 prize were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Millie, a 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, and Liam (22) a bricklayer from Wales, went into the final as favourites to win, and beat fellow finalists Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to take the prize money.

Irish broadcaster Laura Whitmore hosted the live final from the garden of the Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looked on.

During his declaration of love, Liam recalled his "special" first kiss with Millie before apologising for his dalliance with Lillie Haynes during his trip to rival villa Casa Amor.

He said: "I then had a challenge thrown my way and I was so sorry for what I had done. Seeing you distraught and I never want to see you that way ever again."

Toby Aromolaran used his speech to ask Chloe Burrows to be his girlfriend.

Love Island's 2019 winner Amber Gill praised Toby Aromolaran for using his declaration to ask Chloe Burrows to be his girlfriend.

She wrote on Twitter: "Who would have thought TOBY would ask the best way out of everyone!"

During their final morning on the show, the finalists were woken by a text which announced they would be taking part in a salsa dance class ahead of the winners being announced that evening.

A second text told the female contestants they would be leaving the villa to visit a spa.

The male contestants wrote declarations of love to their partners, with Toby worrying his letter would be "so soppy".

Later that day, the boys wore black tie to a summer ball event in the villa garden.

The girls arrived one by one and the group enjoyed glasses of champagne before reading each other their declarations.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode of the show, gave up a place in the final last week when they called time on their romance and left the villa.

In the penultimate episode of the series on Sunday, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Teddy's brothers Sidney and Carlos used the visit to criticise Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her expletive-laden rant following the movie night challenge.

Meanwhile, Liam's father criticised him for his dalliance with Lillie Haynes during his trip to Casa Amor, and said he had "shouted at the TV".