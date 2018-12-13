Miley Cyrus has said she is only upset at losing her shrine to Elvis Presley when her house burned down last month.

Miley Cyrus has said she is only upset at losing her shrine to Elvis Presley when her house burned down last month.

Miley Cyrus ‘only sad about losing Elvis shrine’ when her house burned down

The singer’s Malibu home with partner Liam Hemsworth was destroyed when wildfires scorched 150 square miles of southern California.

Singer Cyrus, 26, told the Kiss breakfast show: “The only thing I was upset about was, I have an Elvis shrine, and every night I tell Elvis good night.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (PA)

“Actually, when I tell him good night, I would whisper to him, ‘I wish we could have known each other because we would have been so great for each other.'”

She added: “I’m starting to think that’s why Liam didn’t grab the shrine because I say really creepy things to Elvis all the time. I have this really crazy infatuation love with Elvis.

“The only thing I’m sad about is my Elvis shrine. That’s all I wanted.”

Cyrus and Hunger Games star Hemsworth, 28, were among the many stars who lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire in November, along with the likes of Kim Basinger, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke and Neil Young.

The couple later donated 500,000 US dollars (£384,000) to The Malibu Foundation, through Cyrus’ The Happy Hippie Foundation, to help those in need and to help the rebuilding in communities damaged by the blaze.

Former Hannah Montana star Cyrus also told the radio show that singer Dolly Parton, her godmother, often tries to contact her using outdated methods.

She said: “I have faxes from Dolly Parton, hand-signed also. She faxes. I obviously don’t have a fax machine, especially when I’m travelling.

“When I have one of those it’s like ‘where’s the nearest fax machine?’ I then have it sent to someone that can get the fax. Then they put it digital for my phone.

“I also have to burn CDs, which she records. She sends me voice notes recorded on a cassette and then someone takes the cassette and burns them onto a CD, so they think it’s real high-tech that they’re sending me a CD.

“Yeah, we burn this onto a CD, and I’m like ‘where the hell am I going to play this?’”

Cyrus appeared on the morning programme with Mark Ronson to promote their new single Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Press Association