Michelle Visage asks Ireland's Got Talent viewers to vote for talent not just acts from their area for season 2

Michelle Visage has asked viewers to keep an "open mind" when voting for acts in the upcoming second series of Ireland's Got Talent.

The US personality will return as a judge alongside Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen, and Jason Byrne for the Virgin Media One series, which is currently searching for acts.

For her GOlden Buzzer act last year she chose singing grandmother Evelyn Williams who made it to the semi-final. The eventual winners were 31-strong dance group RDC.

Some people questioned the fairness of the voting system since an act with so many members may have an advantage given they possibly have more family members and friends to vote for them compared to an act with just one person.

Judge Michelle has revealed that fellow judge and close friend Louis Walsh had told her, prior to filming, how "passionate" Irish people are about their local area.

"But when you have a dance group like RDC with 31 kids versus one dancer like Zacc Milne it is so hard," she told The Irish Sun. "It is what it is but I am a diehard New Yorker and I have the same pride as Louis has for Mayo so I get it.

"But the ting is, as I get older, I would not vote for someone just because they are from New York anymore but because they are the best."

She said that despite RDC being worthy winners last year she would like viewers to "keep an open mind" when it comes to voting for the second series.

"I am just asking people to keep an open mind and as amazing as RDC are and they deserved to win, follow your heart," she added.

"You really are the fifth judge and you have a huge say so let's encourage who they are and not where they come from."

More than 8,000 hopefuls auditioned last year and, speaking to the Herald recently Louis said he is "looking for everything, any kind of variety" act.

The auditions start in November with the live shows airing on Virgin Media One in March, 2019.

He added, "I still love some really good music, maybe a country singer or a classical singer. I think we're bound to have some dance acts. I don't love dance acts."

Applications for the second season of Ireland's Got Talent can be made HERE

