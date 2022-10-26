Michaella McCollum marks release of ‘Peru Two’ series on Netflix with ‘f***ing celebration cake’

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Tyrone drug smuggler Michaella McCollum (29) has celebrated the release of her Netflix series on Instagram.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule was released globally on Netflix at the weekend – just not in Ireland.

Irish users are not currently able to watch the series about the former drug trafficker, who was jailed for two years in Peru when she and Melissa Reid – dubbed the Peru Two – were found with €1.6 milion worth of cocaine in 2013.

The new Netflix star was just 19 when she was caught with 11kg of drugs in Peru.

In the documentary, McCollum recalls how she went from “a regular kid from rural Northern Ireland” to a cartel drug mule in a maximum security prison in South America.

“This is the story of how I got myself into this mess – and how I managed to get myself out of it,” she said in the documentary.

McCollum was working in a bar in Ibiza when she was persuaded to traffic drugs worth almost €2 million for a €5,000 payment.

In the documentary, she recalls the phone call she made back to her mother in Tyrone once she was caught.

"It was the worst phone call ever," McCollum, from Aughnacloy near Dungannon, said.

"It was the worst phone call ever. I said, 'It's Michaella'. Then she's screaming and everybody's screaming."

"So, then my mum says, 'I thought you were dead'. "I was like 'How am I going to tell her where I am?' Then I get around to tell her 'I'm in Peru, I'm in jail'. And she was like 'what, what?'"

Ms McCollum says the phone line went dead, later learning her mother had fainted.

"My brother told me later that she just went unconscious... She was just so overwhelmed and the anxiety and stress, she kind of passed out. I think she was just completely heartbroken."

The BBC show has hit the top spots in Netflix charts in multiple countries including Canada, South Africa, the Netherlands, Sweden and more.

McCollum celebrated the release on her Instagram, looking far removed from the viral snaps of she and Reid when they were caught smuggling cocaine into South America.

"F***ing celebration cake!” the now-blonde mother-of-two captioned the post. “Netflix worldwide weekend.”

When the five-part docu-series launched on the BBC last year, a spokesperson for the channel said McCollum was not paid for participating.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Michaella McCollum did not receive a fee for her contribution to the documentary. Her story reveals the criminal enterprises behind the supply of drugs in Ibiza and the human cost.”

Michaella cried when speaking to Matt Cooper on Today FM in 2019, saying she has always refused to do interviews and “make ridiculous amounts of money.”

"If I wanted to cash in on it I would have been making money a long time ago,” she said, talking about the release of her book she penned in a Peruvian prison.

"I thought this is a good way to just say I’m sorry, I know I've done something wrong but when I was offered things after that I thought well this isn’t what I want to do.”

She told Today FM in 2019 that she didn’t think of the consequences until she saw the drugs.

"I hate that I was that stupid and that I didn’t know and I didn't think how could I have done that and not thought 'oh you’re going to go to prison or something really really bad is going to happen'.

"They said that this was their line of work, they had people in the airport that worked for them and this is something that they do all the time, you know that they’ve connections there and everything will be fine, like they do this regularly."