Michael Bublé, Siobhán McSweeney, Barry McGuigan and Charlie Bird to hit this week’s Late Late Show couch

Canadian supercrooner Michael Bublé is among the guests lined up for this week’s Late Late Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also welcome Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, boxing legend Barry McGuigan and Charlie Bird – along with others taking place in this weekend’s Climb With Charlie events – on Friday night’s show.

With a new album Higher just out, Bublé will perform new songs live in studio and talk about his musical heroes and family life with wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, and children Noah, Vida and Elias.

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney chats about going home to Cork to film her new TV show, ending up in a nursing home with a broken leg and making rude candlesticks in lockdown.

With thousands of people around the country set to climb Croagh Patrick and other mountains on Saturday for Climb With Charlie, the Late Late is also hosting a slew of guests who are taking part.

Boxer Barry McGuigan is dedicating his climb to late daughter, the actress Nika McGuigan, as well as his late brother Dermot who died by suicide.

The man himself, Charlie Bird will also talk about how Climb With Charlie came about after his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

There will be a live link to supporters in Westport including Daniel O'Donnell, Dermot Bannon, Roz Purcell, Matt Molloy, George Lee, Joanna Donnelly, and many more, while Michael English will perform a song written especially to support the Climb with Charlie which his raising money for suicide prevention charity Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.