Meghan’s farewell tour outfits as she says she wanted to ‘look like a rainbow’

Meghan has revealed why she chose such bold colours on the farewell tour (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Mansion House in London to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards (PA)

In the second instalment of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed why she opted for a trio of brightly coloured outfits during the royal couple’s farewell tour of the UK.

Speaking in episode five, Meghan said: “Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in.

“But I wore a lot of colour that week. I felt, ‘Well, let’s just look like a rainbow.'”



Speaking in a previous episode, the 41-year-old explained that her usual colour palette of “camel, beige, white” was a deliberate choice.

“There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event,” she said.

“I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in. Like I’m not trying to stand out here.”

In light of Meghan’s sartorial revelation, we look back at her bold ensembles on the farewell tour of March 2020:

Endeavour Fund Awards

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Mansion House in London to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Mansion House in London to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards (PA)

Meghan’s masterclass in colour-blocking (and showcasing British brands) began at the Endeavour Fund Awards, where she donned a turquoise knee-length dress by Victoria Beckham.

The sleek, short-sleeved design was accessorised with a petrol blue marble print clutch bag by Stella McCartney and navy Manolo Blahnik heels.

Mountbatten Festival of Music

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music (Eddie Mulholland/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music (Eddie Mulholland/PA)

Co-ordinating with her husband’s military dress while attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, the duchess dialled up the glamour with a scarlet cape dress from London-based designer Safiyaa.

Video of the Day

The floor-length gown was teamed with a red satin Manolo Blahnik clutch with a bejewelled buckle and matching suede high heels.

Commonwealth Day service

Expand Close The Duchess of Sussex leaving after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duchess of Sussex leaving after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

For the couple’s final official engagement, the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the duchess stepped out in a long-sleeved emerald green midi dress by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Topped with a William Chambers pillbox hat in the same shade, Meghan carried a bottle green bag by Gabriella Hearst and wore her trusty Aquazzura nude court heels.