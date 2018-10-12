Meghan Markle's sister Samantha will be visiting Dublin this weekend and appearing on RTE

The 52-year-old regularly gives broadcast interviews around the world but this marks her first time appearing on Irish television, fresh from being turned away at the gates of Kensington Palace last weekend. She will explain to the veteran host why she continues to speak about her half sister, whom she hasn't seen in more than a decade, and why she feels the need to reach out to her now that she's a royal.

The news that Samantha has moved on from the UK will surely be a relief to Meghan, who was reportedly "anxious" about her being so close to her new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at The Joff, Peacehaven Youth Centre, East Sussex, as part of their first joint official visit to Sussex

Online Editors