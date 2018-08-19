Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant is reportedly set to enter the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

Samantha Grant has been a vocal critic of her estranged sibling - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - and could be set to get another platform to air her strong views as she's said to have been in secret talks with producers of the Channel 5 show to be a last-minute replacement for Stormy Daniels, who pulled out hours before the show launched on Thursday.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Producers have been in touch with Samantha, but swore her to secrecy.

"She has been telling people she won't be going into the Big Brother house - and has tweeted as much. But in reality she's being told that it is a possibility.

"Big Brother bosses know that her opinions on Meghan would be as big a storyline as Stormy's thoughts on Donald Trump. It would be a huge ratings winner."

And Samantha hasn't ruled out "cashing in" and appearing on the show.

She said: "Why not? Life is about cashing in.

"You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There's nothing wrong with it."

Last month, Samantha also insisted there was no problem with her speaking out about Meghan and hinted she'd be going on the popular reality TV show.

She said: "I've worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on? I don't think she's in intelligent enough to be able to separate the two, whether you're a celebrity or a royal, you have a high public profile and that's subject to discussion within the media ... We're each individuals with our own life experience. With all due respect, it's not just Meg, we're entitled to share that, we're entitled to be open about it, if we can shed some light on some issues for the public, then great. We can enjoy the process. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's not disparaging, it's not harmful."

Aske about 'CBB', she added: "Urm... well, I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so.... I don't want to find myself in locks and stocks quite frankly. It wouldn't be becoming."

