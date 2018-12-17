Meghan Markle's father Thomas has given another TV interview appealing to his daughter to make contact.

Meghan Markle's father says she can be 'very controlling' but has 'never been rude' to anyone in new TV interview

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid on Good Morning Britain on ITV, he said he had been ghosted by his own daughter, the Duchess of Sussex.

In the first interview he has given since Meghan's pregnancy announcement he said he hopes to meet his grandchild, a 'little Meghan or little Harry' at some point in the future.

Speaking about being ghosted, he said, "I'm very disappointed by it. I'm not sure why it's happening and I'm waiting, I'm reaching out. I've been trying to reach out for several weeks."

He said he has tried to text her ever day and sent letters.

Speaking directly to Meghan, he said, "I love you very much. You're my daughter and I'd really like to hear from you. Whatever differences we've had we should be able to work them out. We're family so please reach out to me."

He also appealed to the Queen to encourage his daughter to make contact and heal the family rift.

Piers Morgan suggested that Meghan tends to cut contact with people who are no longer useful to her, but her father, who has yet to meet Prince Harry in person, rejected this.

"I thought we were quite good friends and then literally never heard from her again from the moment she met Harry," said Morgan. "There is a little bit of a pattern, sadly, where you look back to her life of her just ghosting people who appear to be no longer of any importance to her."

Morgan asked Markle if this was a character trait of Meghan's.

"That's really not a character trait of hers," he replied. "She's always been very polite to everyone. She's never been rude to anyone."

Speaking about recent media reports questioning Meghan's character, he said that she can be "very controlling" but added that she has never been rude to anyone and was "raised on Hollywood sets" where she was polite to crew and everyone.

"I don't really know what's happening right now and I know we had some differences at the beginning, some questions about my heart attack and so forth," he added, before echoing Meghan's half-sister Samantha's views on media reports in interviews in recent months.

"The unfortunate thing about my daughter and Harry is that they believe everything they read in the papers. For the first year they were telling me never believe those things but now they're believing it and thinking I'm saying a lot of things I'm not saying and I think that might be one of the problems but I don't know the answer to that."

Morgan suggested that Markle giving TV interviews about his relationship with Meghan may make her feel like she cannot trust him. However, Markle said that he has only given five interviews.

He will be spending Christmas at the US border "giving candies and toys to a lot of children are neglected this time of year" before spending the evening with friends.

He said that there "has to be a place" for him in her life as he is her father. "I think she'll reach out in time and I'm hoping that. She knows I'm here," he added.

Online Editors