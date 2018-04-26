Meghan Markle exits Suits with wedding scenes ahead of real life wedding next month

Meghan Markle exited TV series Suits with a wedding ahead of the actress’s marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle exited TV series Suits with a wedding ahead of the actress’s marriage to Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old made her final appearance as Rachel Zane in the US legal drama at the end of its seventh season on Wednesday.

In the finale titled Good-Bye, Zane tied the knot with character Mike Ross in the show which first aired in 2011. For the first time, Mr. and Mrs. Ross. #MikeAndRachel #Suits pic.twitter.com/Xv3M7gLfKB — Suits (@Suits_USA) April 26, 2018 Ms Markle, who was born in Los Angeles, announced shortly after Harry proposed that she would be leaving the USA Network series and her career.

Her on-screen wedding did not reach the heights of glamour as the one she will share with Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Instead, Zane and Ross, played by Patrick J Adams, had a modest ceremony before both of the characters departed the show, which is shown on Netflix in the UK.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh said he believes the scene was not the last the pair filmed together, but it was moving nonetheless. “I would say it was emotional. I remember having a really fun talk with Meghan as we were setting up to shoot the wedding and we were just wrapping up our time together,” he told industry website Deadline.

It was in November, during her first joint interview with Harry, that Ms Markle confirmed she would close her acting career. “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she told the BBC. “It’s a new chapter.”

Press Association