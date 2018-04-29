Megan Fox's career takes another likely new turn - hosting a tv show debunking historical myths

Since leaving the Transformers franchise in 2009, she has spent most of her time focusing on raising her three children - Noah (five), Bodie (four) and Journey (one) - with husband Brian Austin Green, with a starring role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to keep her in the public eye. After her comeback last year came in the form of a partnership with legendary lingerie store Frederick's of Hollywood, her unlikely career trajectory continues with a return to television.

This time around though, she's hosting her own programme, a very on-brand programme called Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox, airing on the Travel Channel. Fox has never been shy aboutsharing her unique beliefs in interviews, famously saying in 2014 that she believes aliens built the pyramids.

Megan Fox in 2017

"There are so many unanswered questions and I'm very open-minded. I think anything is possible. Much of what we know now used to be thought of as absurd," she told German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost. Now, she's bringing her own take to television, and thinks her lack of formal qualifications make her the perfect fit for the show, which aims to determine historical mysteries , including whether Amazonian women really existed or if the Trojan War was real.

"I would describe myself as a seeker. A seeker is someone who is never content to have obtained enough knowledge,” she said in a statement. "History only gives us a one-sided view of the truth. That’s something I know from personal experience."

Megan Fox for Frederick's of Hollywood

"My own history has been rewritten by other people who had a vested interest in changing the narrative. I haven’t spent my entire life building a career in academia, so I don’t have to worry about my reputation or being rebuked by my colleagues, which allows me to push back on the status quo. So much of our history needs to be re-examined."

Online Editors