Meet this year’s Home of the Year finalists: From a lavish LA-inspired pad to a city centre bolthole

Sinead Murphy's Cork home earned a place in the final for its great use of space. Photo: Joe McCallion

Kate and Shane Byrne outside their 150-year-old farmhouse with their son Max in Co Wicklow. Photo: Joe McCallion

Aoife and Gareth live in a modernist new-build in Co Down along with their children. Photo: Joe McCallion

Michelle and Rob McNeil, with their sons Charlie and Noah, renovated a 1920s house in Belfast. Photo: Joe McCallion

Tony and Imogen McManus outside their new-build home in Co Kerry with their son Kai. Photo: Joe McCallion

Over the past seven weeks RTÉ’s Home of the Year has brought viewers inside some of the most innovative homes dotted around picturesque parts of the country.

With this season’s final set to air tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One, here are the seven homes which have made the highly competitive shortlist.

Tony and Imogen McManus, Co Kerry

Tony and Imogen McManus outside their new-build home in Co Kerry with their son Kai. Photo: Joe McCallion

A Los Angeles-inspired home in Co Kerry is the first house through to the Home of the Year final.

Tony and Imogen McManus’s house, where they live with their son Kai, wowed the judges.

Tony lived in LA for over two decades but he moved back to his native Kerry a few years ago and brought back some interior ideas from the sunny state.

The couple found a site and set about creating a house with a traditional exterior but a very modern and contemporary feel inside.

The family said they love the sense of light and space throughout their home.

Michelle and Rob McNeil, Belfast

Michelle and Rob McNeil, with their sons Charlie and Noah, renovated a 1920s house in Belfast. Photo: Joe McCallion

In the second episode, Michelle and Rob McNeil showed off their renovated house that burst with colour, imagination and functionality.

When they purchased the property, they undertook a major renovation project and, as the home is in a conservation area, they had to extend and renovate, while maintaining the original front exterior of the home.

The couple said they love the functionality of the family home they have created and how it is stylish but still homely and cosy.

Aoife and Gareth Tolerton, Co Down

Aoife and Gareth live in a modernist new-build in Co Down along with their children. Photo: Joe McCallion

Aoife and Gareth Tolerton’s redesigned home was built to make the most of the spectacular coastline where it is situated.

The house is an upside-down home, so the bedrooms are at the bottom and the living area is on top.

The layout aims to maximise the views and makes the most of the sense of light throughout the home.

Aoife, who works as an artist and graphic designer, took over the interiors and created a modern, minimalist, clean look which is softened by rustic elements of wood throughout.

The couple said they love the modernist 1960s, rustic vibe which they aimed to re-create in their home.

Martin and Saoirse O’Dwyer, Co Sligo

The O'Dwyer family from Co Sligo. Photo: Joe McCallion

Martin and Saoirse O’Dwyer’s renovated coastal family home in Co Sligo impressed the judges with its barrel roof extension and light-filled open plan area, which make the most of their front-facing coastal views.

The interiors were designed by Saoirse in an eclectic style and combine the antique furnishings in the original dwelling with modern furniture in the new extension.

The couple adore their light-filled living space, describing it as “two worlds in one home”.

Sarah Duggan and Ian McNamee, Dublin

Sarah Duggan outside her minimalist Dublin red brick. Photo: Joe McCallion

Sarah and her fiancé Ian said when they spotted the property they were able to see its renovation potential.

They stripped everything out, reconfigured the stairs and raised the ceiling up to the apex of the roof to allow light into the home.

Sarah works in fashion and was inspired to decorate her home in a minimalist style, using clean silhouettes and luxury fabrics to create a bright, airy and calm atmosphere.

Kate and Shane Byrne, Co Wicklow

Kate and Shane Byrne outside their 150-year-old farmhouse with their son Max in Co Wicklow. Photo: Joe McCallion

Kate and Shane Byrne’s 150-year-old farmhouse in Co Wicklow wowed judges with its modern take on the generational home, where they live with toddler Max.

The property has been in Shane’s family for decades but when they moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open-plan living space with a lot of natural light.

The family loves the sense of history in their home, that their son is the fourth generation of Byrnes to grow up there and, in time, it will be a place for his own family.

"We were working towards our forever home, we will never live anywhere else but here,” Kate said.

"I wanted it to be a modern take but with classic pieces of furniture that will go with the character of the old house.”

Sinead Murphy, Cork

Sinead Murphy's Cork home earned a place in the final for its great use of space. Photo: Joe McCallion

Sinead Murphy redecorated her stylish Cork city home, which has a protected facade and needed full renovation when she bought it.

Sinead’s father helped with the work and she furnished the property with a mix of 1970s, Scandi and Art Deco furnishings inspired by travel to New York. She loves how central and stylish her home is, a place where she can people-watch but also be away from the hustle and bustle of the city.