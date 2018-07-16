It's a bit late in the day for new relationships to establish with just two weeks of the show to go but that isn't stopping Love Island producers from dumping four more contestants on the island.

Meet the new Love Islanders (including one who was the 'lead guy' in a Britney Spears video)

Following Ellie and Charlie's departure on Sunday night, two new women and two new men were flagged ahead of their arrival at the villa in tonight's episode.

Here they are:

Stephanie Lam, 23, an account manager from Hertfordshire

Stephanie Lam.Stephanie Lam (ITV Studios)

What makes you stand out from everyone else?

I am really easy going, I’m really fun and I don’t take myself too seriously.

What are you looking for in the villa?

I am looking to have a good time, enjoy the experience and see if I genuinely connect with anyone. I am a girls’ girl so it would be hard for me to split anyone up but we are all there for the same reason.

What are your best attributes?

Personality-wise, I am always up for a laugh and a bit of fun. I am a very affectionate person and I’m a loyal friend and also girlfriend. I like my eyes and lips. They are my best features physically.

Any bad habits or things people might find less likeable about you?

Sometimes I can be a loud eater and I still suck my thumb.

Tell us about your relationship history...

I have only had two serious boyfriends and I’ve not really dated around them. I hope they wouldn’t say anything bad about me as a girlfriend! My last relationship was more serious, I was very much in love and he broke my heart and that’s why we’re not together. We’re on civil terms now.

If a Love Islander could woo you, what is the best way to your heart?

Humour. If someone can make me laugh, it doesn’t matter what they look like, it’s the way to get me.

What do you find the biggest turn off in a guy?

When they are cocky and I also dislike anyone who doesn’t have good manners.

What has been the most disastrous date you’ve ever been on?

All the dates I’ve ever been on have been good.

How important will friendship be to you in the villa?

Friendship is important to me. I want to make friends in there and I am a girls’ girl. I always have been.

Have you got any worries ahead of going into the villa?

I just hope people give me a fair chance to get to know me and my personality.

Have you any claims to fame?

I’m friends with Chris Hughes from last year’s series. We got friendly this year and have been on a mates’ date but we’re just friends.

Laura Crane, 23, a surfer from Devon

Laura Crane (ITV Studios)

What makes you stand out from everyone else?

I am a surfer, so that’s a bit different! Since I was 16, I’ve been travelling the world competing in surfing so I’ve seen a lot of things that perhaps some haven’t seen and I’ve had different experiences.

What are you looking for in the villa?

I am looking for somebody who knows what they want, who is confident in their own skin and who is ready for an adventure.

What are your best attributes?

I am very open minded and I’m always ready for an adventure. People say I have nice eyes.

Any bad habits or things people might find less likeable about you?

Maybe the amount of energy I have. I struggle to sit still, I’ve always got to be doing something.

Tell us about your relationship history...

I have two exes. They were both good guys, they both ended up staying friends with me after the relationships ended. Now I’m based in one place, I feel like it’s time for me to look for somebody that is willing to join me on my adventures.

What are your thoughts on cheating?

I’ve never been cheated on, thankfully.

If a Love Islander could woo you, what is the best way to your heart?

Humour is a good start. And confidence not arrogance.

What do you find the biggest turn off in a guy?

Arrogance and insecurity.

What has been the most disastrous date you’ve ever been on?

I started talking to this guy on Instagram, went on a date with him, arrived and he was much shorter than me. I want to date someone taller than me. As the date progressed, he told me everything about his life and didn’t ask anything about me. I don’t even think I said where I lived. I did a runner. Went to the toilet and never went back.

How important will friendship be to you in the villa?

I grew up surrounded by boys surfing so I will sway more towards a guy for friendship. But I realise how important it is to have girlfriends. I obviously might have to tread on some toes at this point.

Have you got any worries ahead of going into the villa?

I’m a really fidgety sleeper which might annoy the person I’m in a bed with.

Have you got any claims to fame?

I have had success in my surfing, I represented Great Britain since I was 16 and then I did the qualifying series for the World Tour for two years.

Paul Knops, 31, a carpenter and model from Bournemouth, who was also the “lead guy” in the Britney Spears video Make Me

Paul Knops (ITV Studios)

What makes you stand out from everyone else?

I’m a likeable guy, I’m approachable and I get on with everyone. I’m happy and outgoing and spontaneous.

What are you looking for in the villa?

Am I looking for love? At the age of 31, yes I am. It is a different experience, finding love in the Love Island villa. Physically the person I’m most attracted to in the villa is Kaz. She is beautiful. And Alexandra, I really like her aura, she seems to be a very relaxed girl and I think she can have a deep conversation, I feel she has a bit about her. I’d like to get to know her.

What are your best attributes?

I’m always interested in what people have to say. I do modelling, I know I’m not a bad looking guy but I don’t like to use that. I’m an equal to everyone. People are very surprised by the person I am after speaking to me, they can assume I can be stuck up but I’m very grounded. I get complimented on that.

Any bad habits or things people might find less likeable about you?

I’m so last minute, I faff around a lot. I’m so rubbish at making plans and that probably annoys people the most.

Tell us about your relationship history...

I have been in long term relationships in the past. I’ve had a few breaks in between. We are all looking for the perfect person, I would like to settle down and if I find it, I would. If I don’t, I’ll continue looking.

What are your thoughts on cheating?

I don’t agree with cheating at all. Have I cheated? No.

If a Love Islander could woo you, what is the best way to your heart?

I want to be physically attracted to the person I’m with but there has to be something special about her. I want her to be that special someone.

What do you find the biggest turn off in a girl?

Someone who is too into themselves.

What has been the most disastrous date you’ve ever been on?

I took a girl for drinks on a first date. She was staring at her phone the whole time so I took her phone off her and asked if she wanted a date with me or the phone. Then we went to a club and she was chatting to other guys she knew in the club. The whole thing was tragic.

How important will friendship be to you in the villa?

I am a boys’ boy but I’ve got two older sisters who allowed me to know how girls work. I get on with girls very well. I know some of the girls are coupled up seriously but I would still like them to get to know me and then make their own decisions about me.

Have you got any worries ahead of going into the villa?

I don’t want to come across as a bad guy!

Have you got any claims to fame?

I was the lead guy in the Britney Spears video “Make Me.” Me and Britney were friends for a bit. I got to know her really well during the making of the video.

Josh Mair, 21, a DJ from Birmingham

Josh Mair is a new Love Island contestant (ITV Studios)

What makes you stand out from everyone else?

No one brings the energy like I do. Not even close! And I always get what I want

What are you looking for in the villa?

I want to find love, I want to come out with a girl who I look at and think ‘how the hell have I done that?’ In the villa, I’ve had my eye on Georgia for a while. Alexandra blew me away when I saw her. I’m not putting all my focus on one girl though, I want to get to know them all and go from whoever I think I’m getting the most connection back from.

What are your best attributes?

Looks-wise I’ve got a good body and eyebrows. I’ve got good energy and I can make anyone laugh at any time.

Any bad habits or things people might find less likeable about you?

I like looking after myself. I get my chest waxed, trim my leg hairs, get my eyebrows done and some girls like that.

Tell us about your relationship history...

I’ve had two girlfriends, they were both short relationships. I’ve been single for two and a half years

What are your thoughts on cheating?

I would never cheat. Never in a million years. It’s a no go.

If a Love Islander could woo you, what is the best way to your heart?

I know straight away how I feel about someone. I want the whole package. Laughter is the way to my heart. I want someone on my level.

What do you find the biggest turn off in a girl?

I don’t like girls with bad teeth. Or if they’re too loud and in your face.

What has been the most disastrous date you’ve ever been on?

I took my ex out. We got some champagne in a bucket with ice and I stood up and knocked it all over her! She left the date. I was trying to show off and it went wrong! I’ve never made that mistake again.

How important will friendship be to you in the villa?

I am a boys’ boy but if it comes down to the girl I want, I will step on toes to get her. I will choose a girl over a guy, definitely.

Have you got any worries ahead of going into the villa?

I want to come across well and find someone that I like.

Have you got any claims to fame?

I won the Miami Pro body building competition in October. I DJ’ed at Zoo Project, I played on their boat party in Ibiza this summer. I’ve played at Birmingham musical festivals in the same line up as Stormzy. I do fitness modelling as well.

Love Island is on nightly at 9pm on 3e.

Online Editors