Meet the Irish hopeful on new series of The Apprentice

Dubliner Pamela Laird (29) is no stranger to success in the entrepreneurial world, given that she founded the successful Moxi Loves range in 2017, which is now stocked in Penneys.

She confirmed the good news on her Instagram account yesterday, saying how she hoped she would have "the luck of the Irish" when it came to appearing on the hit BBC show.

The glamorous entrepreneur, who started off learning the ropes at her mum's beauty salon in Terenure, described competing on the show as being the "most challenging experience of my life and by far the most fun".

She will shortly be seen battling it out with 15 other hopefuls for the coveted €283,000 investment in their business idea, with the show airing on BBC October 2.

Ms Laird, who hit headlines after turning down an investment offer on RTE's Dragon's Den, puts her success down to her "entrepreneurial gene".

She describes herself as "feisty and passionate, with a charismatic personality", so she should be good at the sales tasks on the BBC show.

Asked about her weaknesses, she said she can be impatient and demanding, while often finding it difficult to delegate tasks.

"I love to be the underestimated person in the room," she added.

In her audition video, she spoke about her strengths, saying: "What you see it what you get. I have determination, drive and resilience."

Ms Laird is the founder and CEO of Moxi Loves, a skincare range featuring make-up removal pads, which has gone from strength to strength after launching in 2017.

The same year, she was offered investment from three mentors after pitching her idea on RTE's Dragon's Den.

The deal was never signed after another investor who was already distributing her product came in at the last minute with a better offer, which she readily accepted.

However, the Irish woman - who is following in Jennifer Zamparelli's footsteps on The Apprentice - will have some tough competition when it comes to this year's batch of budding businesspeople.

The 2019 contestants range in age from 19 to 36 and come from a range of backgrounds.

Among them are Jemelin Artigas (34), a network marking consultant from London, as well as Scarlett Allen-Horton (32) who owns her own recruitment company and is from the UK's West Midlands.

The show will also feature its first candidate with a disability, Souleyman Bah (20).

A para-athlete and motivational speaker for schools, the Londoner was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare condition that causes loss of vision, when he was just six. On the track, he specialises in the 100m.

