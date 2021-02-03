Meet the Dublin sailor hitting the high seas for adventure on Bravo’s hit ‘Downton Abbey on water’ reality show

Her grandfather Eddie Kelliher was once an Olympic sailor for Ireland and now Daisy Kelliher (33) is set to make a big splash in her own right as the newest crew member on Bravo’s hit reality series Below Deck.

The native of Dublin’s Glenageary nabbed a coveted role as Chief Stew on board a 54-metre superyacht worth €20m as it sailed around the Adriatic sea in Croatia.

She told the Irish Independent how boredom during lockdown prompted her to throw her hat in the ring and audition for the European instalment of the show, which airs on Netflix.

The popular franchise first aired in 2013 and has been dubbed ‘Downton Abbey on water’, thanks to the level of drama that takes place on the high seas.

Chronicling the adventures of the fun-loving crew members as they cater to the every whim of their super-rich charter guests, the new series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, will debut in America on March 1.

Although she said she “knew nothing about TV”, she has ample sailing experience, given that her grandfather competed in the 1964 Olympics and her family are members of Dún Laoghaire yacht club.

“I had been let go from my boat during Covid, the yachting world was looking unpredictable and I was stuck at home. Then a few friends texted saying, ‘they’re recruiting for the show, you should do it’.

"I did it, obviously not thinking I was going to get it. Then one thing led to another and next thing I knew I was flying to Croatia.”

She said filming the show last July was a “cool experience, it was pretty hectic and full-on”.

“It was something that was fun and interesting and different and I didn’t know how these reality shows were filmed. I know nothing about TV so it was an awesome experience,” she said.

“It’s true what they say about our industry: you work hard to play hard. The days are really intense so as soon as you get a bit of time off you’re going to cut loose and enjoy yourself at the end of the charter.”

Getting the job overseas felt like “escapism” after the pandemic struck and she said every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of crew and guests alike.

She was tested three times a week while charter guests had to quarantine before boarding the yacht.

Online Editors